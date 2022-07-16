Pune: Record 31 patients of BA.5, 4 of BA.4 and 8 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected

Pune: 31 patients of BA.5, 4 of BA.4 and 8 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected | PTI

Mumbai: At a time when the state government is struggling to combat communicable diseases due to heavy rains and floods, Maharashtra on Saturday reported a record 35 patients of BA.4 (4) and BA.5 (31) patients as per the latest report from the BJ Medical College, Pune. In addition, eight patients have been found with BA. 2.75 variant. Incidentally, all patients were from Pune.

According to the state public health department, all those samples were tested at INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics or Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium) labs at Pune and Mumbai. ‘’These samples are from May 31 and June 30, 2022. Detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway. This has taken the tally of BA.4 and BA.5 patients to 113 and that of BA. 2.75 patients to 40,’’ said the public health department additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas.

The district-wise BA.4 and BA.5 patients included Pune (65), Mumbai (33), Nagpur, Palghar and Thane (4 each) and Raigad (3). The district wise BA 2.75 patients included Pune (20), Nagpur (14), Akola (4) and Thane and Yavatmal (1 each).

Vyas told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Advisory to all districts remains the same irrespective of variant. Yesterday, the video conference was held. High positivity districts will increase testing and send all severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) samples for testing. The district administration has been asked to use present campaign period to improve precautionary dose vaccination.’’

According to the state public health department, BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest members of Omicron’s growing family of coronavirus sub-variants. They have been detected in dozens of countries worldwide. BA.2.75 is still very new. It was recently discovered in India, followed by ten countries soon after. The World Health Organization has already warned about BA.2.75 and continues to monitor the variant as it spreads to more regions of the globe.