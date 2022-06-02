Pune: 22-year-old youth in Lonawala sexually assaults cow, held | File Photo

A 22-year-old youth was held after he sexually assaulted a cow in Kusgaon in Lonawala, Pune Mirror reported.

The incident came to light when one of the neighbours of teh accused found him in objectionable position with the cow. The accused has been identified as Deepak Shivaji Rajiwade (22). The owner of the cow has registered a complained, following which Rajiwade was arrested.

He has been booked under section 377 (having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman, or animal) of the Indian Penal Code.

The cops are now waiting for the medical reports of the cow.

In a similar incident in April, the Lucknow police had arrested a man in the UP's capital for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow.

The incident came to light when one of the neighbours spotted one Majid in an objectionable position with the bovine.

The complainant, Jitendra Yadav, alleged that a man was also seen in the CCTV footage having sex with his cow.

Station House Officer, Sarojni Nagar, Lucknow Santosh Kumar Arya, said that the accused's neighbour was reviewing his CCTV footage, when he saw him and informed the owner about the incident.

Angry over the incident, the local people launched a search for the accused and caught him from Daroga Khera in Lucknow's Sarojni Nagar.

(With inpputs from agencies)

