Pune: 15-year-old girl trapped under debris as two-storeyed building collapses in Pimpri-Chinchwad; rescue operation underway

A 15-year-old girl is trapped under debris after a two-storeyed dilapidated building collapsed in Pimpri-Chinchwad, ANI reported.

Rescue operation is underway. The fire department is present at the spot, one team from Pune has been dispatched for the operation. More details are awaited.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 12:17 PM IST