Publication of digital edition of Kayastha Spandan restarts after pause due to COVID-19

The publication of Kayastha Spandan, the mouthpiece of Chandraseniya Kayastha Prabhu Samaj (CKPS) of Panvel, was restarted again on Tuesday, May 3, on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The editorial board had stopped the publication of Kayastha Spandan during Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the readers will get the digital format of the magazine.

Kayastha Spandan is published and circulated within Kayastha society which is endowed with knowledge, intellect, bravery and faith. As it will be published in digital format, the magazine will reach Kayastha brothers across the country and even abroad.

Muktatai Kishor (Raju Sheth) Gupte presided over the re-release ceremony of the magazine. Vice President of Panvel CKP Samaj, journalist Nitin Deshmukh and editor Meenal Ranadive were present as chief guests.

Gupte unveiled the issue after offering the flower at the feet of Shri Laxminarayan. Editorial Board Member and Former Secretary Mandar Donde made introductory remarks. Ranadive informed the audience about his decision to go for digital publishing instead of print publishing.

Vice President Nitin Deshmukh welcomed the decision to publish in digital format and assured the Board of Trustees that the Board of Trustees would stand by them whenever they needed it. Expressing his best wishes for a speedy completion of the journey.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 10:56 AM IST