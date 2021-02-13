Public fumes as petrol price touches Rs 95 in Mumbai

Petrol price in Mumbai came close to the record Rs 95 per litre mark on Saturday. Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked for the fifth day in a row. Petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 36 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In Mumbai, petrol price soared to Rs 94.93 per litre and diesel price jumped to record Rs 85.70 a litre. This took petrol price to an all-time high of Rs 88.414 a litre in Delhi while diesel rate climbed to Rs 78.74.

In five days this week, fuel price has gone up by Rs 1.51 per litre for petrol while diesel rate has risen by Rs 1.56 a litre.

The relentless hike in prices has been criticised by the general public and opposition parties. The Congress has demanded an immediate cut in taxes to ease the burden on the common man.