Fuel prices revised: Mumbai petrol priced at Rs 94.64 per litre; in Delhi prices up by over 30 paise per litre; Bangalore crosses Rs 91-mark

As on February 12 (today) , petrol was priced at Rs 94.64 per litre which is up by 28 paise in Mumbai. The fuel was priced at Rs 94.36 per litre yesterday (February 11) in Mumbai. On the other hand, diesel per litre now cost Rs 85.32, up by 38 paise. In Delhi, fuel prices increased as well.

In the national capital, the price of petrol was priced at Rs 88.14 per litre, which is up by 29 paise, as of today. Meanwhile, diesel became costlier by 35 paise per litre in New Delhi. It was priced at Rs 78.38 per litre. Meanwhile yesterday, in New Delhi, petrol was priced Rs 87.85 per litre and diesel is priced Rs 78.03 per litre.

In Chennai, petrol crossed the Rs 90-mark yesterday. Meanwhile, today (February 12), petrol was priced at Rs 90.18 per litre, increased by 26 paise; and diesel’s rate increased by 34 paise, priced at Rs 83.52 per litre.

On Thursday, the petrol price in Kolkata crossed Rs 89-mark. On Friday, February 12, the cost of petrol per litre was Rs 89.44, whereas diesel was priced at Rs 81.96 per litre.

In Bangalore, petrol crossed Rs 91 mark. It was priced at Rs 91.09 per litre. On the other hand, diesel was priced at Rs 83.09 per litre.

After eight days of higher trading, the price of WTI crude oil futures declined. Meanwhile, the high for the day was USD 58.71.