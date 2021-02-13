Petrol & diesel prices revised second day in a row: Find out prices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore

For second day in a row, fuel prices were revised upwards by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Today (February 13), in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of petrol was up by 29 paise, 30 paise, 52 paise, 29 paise and 36 paise respectively.

On February 13, diesel increased by 38 paise, 36 paise, 34 paise, 37 paise and 38 paise in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore respectively.

In Mumbai, petrol was priced at Rs 94.93 per litre, whereas diesel was at Rs 85.70 per litre. Meanwhile, in the national capital, diesel and petrol was sold at Rs 78.74 and Rs 88.44 per litre respectively. As on February 12, petrol was priced at Rs 94.64 per litre and diesel was at Rs 85.32 in Mumbai. Yesterday, in New Delhi, petrol and diesel were sold at Rs 88.14 per litre and Rs 78.38 per litre respectively.

Today, in other cities like Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore, the price of petrol was at Rs 90.70, Rs 82.33 and Rs 83.47 per litre. Meanwhile, diesel was sold at Rs 83.86, Rs 89.73 and Rs 91.40 per litre in Chennai, Kolkata and Bangalore respectively.

For the second consecutive day, oil prices dropped. According to Reuters, Brent crude was down 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent at USD 60.80 a barrel by 10.51 GMT, having dropped 0.5 per cent in the previous session. U.S. oil was down 39 cents, or 0.7 per cent at USD 57.85 after falling 0.8 per cent on Thursday.