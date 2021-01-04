Public E-bikes in BKC receives good response till December

The electric (E) bikes initiative for Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) commuters has yielded good response in the last four months between September and December. According to the data obtained, the E-bikes travelled about 1.35 kilometres and completed 24,976 trips.

Interestingly, despite the lockdown, the E-bikes public service provided by YULU, a private operator, has recorded substantial growth in the number of new riders. In the last four months, 15,247 people used the service.

Furthermore, YULU bike operators have received space near Kurla Railway station. This means that, now, commuters will be able to book YULU bikes at the railway station to reach BKC. The private operator has a total 18 stops.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in association with YULU, had started the public E-bikes services within BKC, Kurla and Bandra railway stations. To book a ride, one has to download the YULU mobile application and pay Rs 5 as unlock charges and then Rs 1.5 is charged per minute for the ride.