Public E-bike service at BKC sees an increase in ridership

The Public E-bike service at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) operated by Yulu, a private agency, is receiving a significant response. This service was launched in association with Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for BKC commuters, where it is the planning agency starting from August 30. According to the MMRDA, since the launch of service, the E-bikes have made about 27,000 plus trips comprising of 1.62 lakh kilometres saving 16 tonnes of carbon emissions. Moreover, about 7,000 new riders have been added to the service.

To ensure a safe and affordable commuting experience, the MMRDA with Yulu is making it mandatory to sanitise all bikes after every ride and encourage people to use the public service largely without any hesitation in this crucial COVID-19 situation.

The app-based E-bike service having around 100 bikes has nine zones in BKC including at Kurla and Bandra (East) railway stations. People aligning from trains from both these two railway stations can opt for E-bikes instead of hiring an auto-rickshaw or other mode of transportation to enter in BKC directly.

MMRDA officials stated that they strive to create seamless & sustainable last-mile connectivity in the MMR, and with E-bike service receiving a positive response, they further plan to implement such initiatives on a large scale as well.

Besides offering a safe travel experience the operator is also offering affordable monthly passes & discount vouchers for new users starting from Tuesday. New users can also avail of free rides worth Rs. 1,500 by putting a specific code by downloading the Yulu mobile application.