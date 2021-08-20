Public and Kalyan's GRP team up to catch mobile snatcher at Shahad Railway Station

Advertisement

Kalyan, August 20: A 25-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kalyan for snatching mobile phone of a 30-year-old woman, a BMC security guard, at Shahad Railway Station. The thief was arrested with the help of the public and was handed over to the police.

The police said the woman complainant works as a security guard with BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

"On August 14, she was standing at Shahad Railway Station when the accused came near her. He snatched her mobile and started running. The woman who was quite active started following him.

"Fortunately, the accused further got stuck in a muddy land. The woman after chasing her beat him black and blue. And with the help of local public and police, the accused was arrested," said a police officer from GRP, Kalyan.

The police said the arrested accused is identified as Shahrukh Gafoor Shaikh (25). "We have arrested the accused who is now in police custody for six days. Investigation is under way," Shardul Walmik, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan.

The GRP, Kalyan police are yet to recover the mobile phone of the woman, who also claims that the gold chain has been robbed.

"The accused alleged that the mobile phone was thrown in the nullah or water. We took him to the spot and tried to search for the operation, but couldn't find it. Similarly, the woman claims about a gold chain being robbed, but the accused claims he is not aware about any chain and we doubt it may have fell during the fight between them," said a police officer from GRP, Kalyan on condition of anonymity.

