Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 20

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 85.34 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 87.20 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 12,35,243 million litres of water or 85.34 percent on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 87.20% with 12,62,119 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,70,430 million litres.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.58 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 88.31% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 91.55%, Upper Vaitarna has 73.39%, Bhatsa 83.31%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

BMC

Mumbai and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies and light rainfall on Friday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs. The weather department said that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 10.76 mm, 12.08 mm and 13.32 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.74 metres is expected at 10.37 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.74 metres is likely to occur at 4.46 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on on Thursday predicted a gradual increase in rainfall activity over northwest India and enhanced rainfall activity over central and adjoining north Peninsular India during next two days.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 02:30 PM IST