Psychiatrists: Mumbaikars experiencing anxiety,nightmares due to Corona fears

Some of them are suffering from sleeping disorders like insomnia while others are complaining of nightmares of death or being admitted to the ICU. Instances of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder(OCD) are also common where people are constantly washing their hands or taking a bath. There are some people who are neither touching others and nor letting anyone touch them. Matcheswalla adds that such symptoms have increased in the last 15 days.

The fact that Coronavirus is discussed in every household has also increased the problem. Many fake messages spreading undue panic have also added to to people's anxiety.

"People are suffering from mental disturbances due to the fear of Coronavirus. Shock treatment was administered to some of the middle aged and senior citizens. Counselling, medicines and behaviour therapy is also resorted to in many cases," added Matcheswalla.

The issues are far and wide ranging including anxiety, bipolar disorder, obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) and panic disorder.