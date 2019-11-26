Priyanka Chaturvedi leads Twitterati in calling out journalist for misogynist tweet about Amruta Fadanvis

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has led Twitterati in calling out a well known Marathi journalist for his misogynist tweet about Devendra Fadanvis' wife- Amruta Fadnavis.
After Devendra Fadnavis' resignation from the post of Chief Minister wherein he lasted for only 3 days and 8 hours, journalist Nikhil Wagle tweeted, "Which song will sister-in-law sing today, Devendra brother?"
The tweet, now deleted, didn't go down well. Twitterati called it to be below the belt and not in a good taste. Priyanka Chaturvedi called the comment 'shameful' and tweeted, "Have some shame before you tweet such nonsense about any woman, you had tweeted something as disgusting about me as well when I had joined Shiv Sena. I stayed quiet then but not now. Won’t have any woman humiliated like this. Itna na giro ke uthna mushkil ho jaaye."
Following Chaturvedi's lead, Twitterati called out the journalist upon which he deleted the tweet.
After the uproar, Nikhil Wagle deleted the tweet and instead tweeted that he is shocked by the over sensitivity of so called feminists on twitter.
