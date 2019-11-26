Priyanka Chaturvedi leads Twitterati in calling out journalist for misogynist tweet about Amruta Fadanvis

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has led Twitterati in calling out a well known Marathi journalist for his misogynist tweet about Devendra Fadanvis' wife- Amruta Fadnavis.

After Devendra Fadnavis' resignation from the post of Chief Minister wherein he lasted for only 3 days and 8 hours, journalist Nikhil Wagle tweeted, "Which song will sister-in-law sing today, Devendra brother?"