President & PM Modi should ask Maharashtra Governor whether he is secular or not: Sanjay Raut

The Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday has yet again hit out at the Governor BS Koshyari for asking Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray whether he has turned secular. ‘’ Is Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, secularist or not? President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ask Kohyari if he is secular or not,’’ said Raut.

Raut further pointed out that the nature of our Constitution and posts of the Prime Minister, President and Governor is secular. The Shiv Sena MP said, "The nature of our Constitution & posts of the PM, President and Governor is secular. Hindutva is in our heart and in practice but the country functions on the basis of the Constitution which is secular in nature."

Raut said ‘’It is not our policy to keep the temples in Maharashtra closed. No one wants to keep temples shut. However, it is important for the government to save the lives of the people. ’’ He suggested that the Prime Minister needs to release a national policy on reopening of temples and other places of worship.

In his letter to the CM, Koshyari mentioned that he has received three representations from delegations demanding that places of worship be reopened. "Have you suddenly turned secular?" Koshyari asked. In a sharp rejoinder, Thackeray said that he would take a decision on reopening of places of worship after careful consideration. CM retorted that he did not need a Hindutva certificate from anyone, and also alluded to the Kangana Ranaut controversy.

Earlier, Raut had said the Governor should only see whether Maharashtra is being run as per the Constitution or not and there is a people-elected government in place to look after the rest of the things. He added that the Shiv Sena's Hindutva is firm and based on a strong foundation and they don't need lessons on it.