Premeditated plot to discredit farmers’ stir: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Amidst the raging controversy over the violence in Delhi on Republic Day, Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, on Friday, alleged that it was a premeditated plot to discredit the farmers’ agitation, which has been underway to demand the repeal of farm laws and provide legal status for the minimum support price.

“It seems it was necessary to discredit the farmers' protest, considering the overwhelming response it was receiving from across the country. Under the garb of nationalism, efforts are underway to uproot farmers,” alleged Raut.

“Farmers on the Singhu border are being treated unfairly by the police. Batons and tear gas are being used on them. Now, the central government wants to use force to uproot the farmers. Yes, because a group affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been found to have perpetrated the violence,” said Raut.

He noted, when there were millions of farmers in the area, a group of farmers came out and it was led by a person belonging to the BJP. He claimed, thereafter, the violence started.

"Until now, the farmers' agitation started peacefully and it had the sympathy of the people of the country. If the sympathy of the farmers was to be diminished, the movement needed to be discredited. Thereafter, the argument was floated that the tricolour was said to have been insulted,” he said.

"No one had reached the tricolour (at the Red Fort). The religious flag of the Sikh community was hoisted on another dome. It has now come to light that it was the BJP people who did all this,” he alleged. Raut said it all happened ahead of the commencement of the budget session.