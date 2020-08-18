Potholes surfaces on newly-opened bridge near SNDT

Mumbai: It took just two weeks for big structural potholes to emerge on the newly opened bridge over SNDT nullah, Juhu. The metal bridge over the nullah at Juhu Tara Road was re-opened for the public on August 1 after it remained shut for more than a year.

After CSMT's Himalaya foot over bridge collapsed in March 2019 claiming seven lives and injuring more than thirty, the civic body carried out inspections on almost every bridge of the city and many bridges which were in dilapidated condition were shut.

The SNDT bridge was shut on June 2019, after an inspection audit pointed out steel portions of the bridge were exposed. Following which, part of the bridge was demolished.

After the bridge was opened on August 1, movement of heavy vehicles resumed. However, within two weeks, potholes started to emerge on the bridge. Local resident and environmental activist Zoru Bhathen who travels through the SNDT road daily took to his Twitter account and posted the pictures of the potholes.

"It has been only fifteen days, that the bridge has been reopened for the public, big crates of potholes have already emerged. The quality of the work the BMC has done is questionable now," Bhathena told FPJ.

He stated, the small potholes started to show up since early last week, but it was on Monday that he found the potholes have become bigger.

"Potholes started to emerge within a week itself, however, now it's become bigger. It appears that the condition of the roads have now worsened after the civic officials initiated construction works," stated Bhathena.

Aneesh Naval Makwani, BJP corporator, Juhu, have urged the civic body to initiate an enquiry into the construction.

"I have urged civic officials for an enquiry and will be writing a letter to the municipal commissioner demanding the same," stated Makwani,

"The bridge has been opened only two weeks ago and now that potholes have started to emerge in such a short period. The quality of work is to be questioned," he added.

After the photos of the potholes started doing rounds on social media, local civic officials had cemented the potholes on Monday afternoon.

Local civic officials also stated, after the bridge was shut in 2019, residents and elected representatives demanded to open the bridge partially as it was a prominent mode of mobilisation for the locals. Following which, civic officials opened the bridge partially for lightweight vehicles.

"The work in the bridge is not fully complete. There are a lot of repair works that needs to be done. We had a crisis of workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic and we hope to be completing the works by year-end," stated an official.