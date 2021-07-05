Posts for which MPSC exams are concluded to be filled by July 31: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: In the wake of the suicide of a 24-year-old MPSC aspirant, Swapnil Lonkar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced in the state assembly on Monday that all posts for which Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams had been completed, would be filled by July 31. Recruitment for a record 3,000 posts and interviews for MPSC aspirants who have cleared various exams, have been delayed for the last three years.

On the first day of the monsoon session, Pawar said, “Due to Covid, several functionaries are affected and the same is the case with MPSC exams. Still, I would say that Swapnil shouldn’t have taken such an extreme step.” He was responding to the issue raised by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, urging the chair to suspend all other business and take up discussion on Swapnil’s suicide and a review of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, to streamline its functioning.

“We discussed this at a cabinet meeting yesterday (Sunday). We will take immediate steps. We will also look into the aspects of helping Swapnil Lonkar’s family. We will try to create an atmosphere so that in the future, no Swapnil will be forced to take such a step. Vacant posts will be filled by July 31, 2021,” said Pawar. He added that the MPSC exam in which Swapnil Lonkar appeared was held in 2019 and cleared in July 2020.

Fadnavis said, even though the MPSC enjoyed autonomy, it should not function arbitrarily. He demanded that the long-pending appointment of members to the MPSC board should be done at the earliest.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar lashed out at the MVA government, for not having done so in the last one-and-a-half years. He demanded that the government immediately pay Rs 50 lakh to Swapnil’s family.

Pawar assured the House that the government would provide financial assistance to Swapnil’s family.

For MPSC exams, Maharashtra govt increases age limit for SEBC candidates to 43 years

In a major decision for candidates appearing for the MPSC exams, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Monday increased the age limit for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) candidates to 43 years.

The government has also given major relief to the 2014 ESBC candidates. Those candidates appointed before the stay order of the high court and later, temporarily for 11 months, will be made permanent.

Announcing the decisions on Day 1 of the two-day monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said that these decisions had been taken to streamline the recruitment process currently stalled due to the court battle for Maratha reservation.