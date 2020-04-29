Positive cases cross 200 under NMMC: Double in just five days

Navi Mumbai: The number of positive cases of Coronavirus under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction have doubled in just five days. With 18 new cases reported on April 29, the total number of coronavirus positive cases have reached 206 now.
On April 24, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 was 103. Earlier, the positive cases had doubled in 10 days, from 51 cases on April 14 to 103 positive cases on April 24.
On Wednesday, 18 new cases were reported from Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli. A 37-year-old pregnant woman from Airoli who was vising a hospital in Mulund was tested positive on Wednesday. She delivered a baby through c-section at a Vashi hospital.
Both the mother and baby are doing well. However, the APMC complex area is turning into a hotspot as most positive cases reported in the last week including on April 29, are linked with the market area.
A 22- year-old woman from Turbhe who had a delivery on April 26 at Vashi hospital was tested positive. Her mother and father sell fruits and vegetables outside APMC in Vashi. Three workers of a shop in the grain market in APMC were tested positive.
Actually, a software engineer from Mulund had come to the shop and thereafter two workers had a high fever and when all three swabs were sent for test, they were found corona positive. Many people who tested positive on April 29 were either travelling to Mumbai or came in contact with such people.
Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) saw seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on April 29. These cases are from Kharghar, Kamothe and Kalamboli. Of the seven positive cases, one is of a police constable deputed in Mumbai and another of a BMC conservancy worker. The total positive cases have reached 67 here.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)