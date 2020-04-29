Positive cases cross 200 under NMMC: Double in just five days

Navi Mumbai: The number of positive cases of Coronavirus under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction have doubled in just five days. With 18 new cases reported on April 29, the total number of coronavirus positive cases have reached 206 now.

On April 24, the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 was 103. Earlier, the positive cases had doubled in 10 days, from 51 cases on April 14 to 103 positive cases on April 24.

On Wednesday, 18 new cases were reported from Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, Koparkhairane, and Airoli. A 37-year-old pregnant woman from Airoli who was vising a hospital in Mulund was tested positive on Wednesday. She delivered a baby through c-section at a Vashi hospital.

Both the mother and baby are doing well. However, the APMC complex area is turning into a hotspot as most positive cases reported in the last week including on April 29, are linked with the market area.