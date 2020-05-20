Politics on coronavirus at play in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, politics has yet again taken a centre stage in Maharashtra. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and opposition BJP are pitted against each other on the COVID-19 crisis.

BJP proposes to fire salvo against state government while the MVA partners are in the midst of strategy to expose BJP's 'dirty' politics.

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has set an ambitious target to administration to restore normalcy before monsoon, the BJP on Tuesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari bringing to his notice the alarming situation in the state and MVA government’s mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. BJP will soon launch a statewide awareness campaign explaining the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis.

BJP, which has yet to digest the loss of power, has demanded that the state government on the lines of Centre should announce a package. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attacked the state government saying that the MVA has completely failed on several fronts.

''There is the issue of massive neglect of migrant workers. Farmers in Maharashtra are facing various troubles and there is a complete collapse of the health system,'' he said. Fadnavis suggested that the state government should provide transportation services to migrant workers walking on roads and should help them reach their homes.

State BJP President Chandrakant Patel said, all over the state the BJP leaders submitted memorandums to district collectors emphasising the need to further step up efforts to tackle coronavirus crisis. He warned that if the government fails to do so then the party will organise Maharashtra Bachao Andolan on May 22 across the state.

However, MVA partners held special meeting in the presence of CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar to step up government’s efforts to contain the virus and revive the economic activity.