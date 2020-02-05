Policing the Police: Caught on camera, lady cop fined for helmetless riding

In a rare move which is bound to send a strong signal to errant motorists, the traffic department of the Thane (rural) police issued an e-challan to a lady cop after she was spotted riding a bike without wearing a helmet in Bhayandar.

Apart from helmetless riding, the errant cop who has been identified as Police Sub-Inspector Manisha Patil was also caught on camera while she was talking on the cellphone while riding.

The action followed after an alert citizen- S. Kadam clicked her photograph in which the vehicle’s registration number was clearly visible and forwarded it to traffic officials.

“Yes, two e-challans amounting to Rs. 700 (Rs. 500 for helmetless riding and Rs. 200 for speaking on the cellphone) were issued to the inspector. Her seniors have been informed about the penalty,“ confirmed a senior traffic officer attached to the Kashimira unit.

However, the fine was unpaid till the reports last came in.