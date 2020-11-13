Police return lost, stolen mobile phones worth 4.5 lakh

The police in Kalyan town of Thane district on Friday returned lost and stolen mobile phones worth Rs 4.5 lakh to their owners.
Deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan Vivek Pansare handed over mobile phones to 27 persons at a function.
According to the police, numerous mobile thefts have been reported in Kalyan and several arrests have been made in these cases.
