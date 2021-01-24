Police detain 52 with criminal records in special operation in Mumbai

Ahead of Republic Day celebration, the Mumbai Police conducted operation-all-out and arrested 52 absconding and wanted accused during the drive.

In the operation, which was conducted on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police checked almost 1,369 people with criminal records while the combing operation was carried out at 223 locations across the city.

During the overnight operation, the police found 31 people, who have been externed from the city limits. all of them have been booked from violating their externment order. Recently the Mumbai Police started such city wide and the drive would be carried every month before any major event, said police.

As per the figures released by the Mumbai Police, they have found at least 349 suspects allegedly involved in thefts, chain snatching as well as those who have been externed from the city limits but had returned on the sly. During the drive, police also booked 66 people for drugs abuse cases while 33 we're found with illegal weapons, while booking them police have seized their weapons.

The police also carried out nakabandi at 102 major locations across the city and penalised 2479 drivers, while 12 we're booked for drunk and drive total 8,597 two wheelers and cars have been checked.

During the overnight operation police also checked 739 hotels, lodges and brothels. Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangare Patel personally supervised the operation and visited the locations. Maximum manpower available with each police station has been deployed for the operation, said police.

Such operations will help to deter habitual offenders as well as to maintain law and order situation in the city, said Mumbai police spokesperson, DCP S Chaitanya.