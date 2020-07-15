PMLA court rejects bail pleas of Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan

Mumbai: A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of father-son duo and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan.

The bail pleas filed on merits of the case had been argued by their advocates Amit Desai and Subodh Desai and opposed by ED represented by advocates Hiten Venegaonkar and Sunil Gonsalves.

Rakesh Wadhawan had recently tested positive for Coronavirus. By then, he had already been admitted in JJ hospital for a week after complaints of breathlessness. After testing positive for Coronavirus, he was shifted to GT hospital which is a dedicated COVID facility.

On Tuesday, his advocate Subodh Desai sought that he be shifted to any other hospital since GT hospital did not have facilities to treat Wadhawan’s comorbidities such as gastro-intestinal ailments due to which he suffers bleeding. His condition which was already deteriorating, is worsening in GT hospital, Desai told the court.

ED’s advocates argued that there are no documents produced to show that the applicant suffers from ailments as claimed and also that there is nothing produced to show that the hospital is unable to provide proper treatment to him.

On the request of Desai, Additional sessions judge Prashant Rajvaidya called for a report from the hospital on whether it can treat Wadhawan with his pre-existing conditions.