PMC chief, leader of opposition, health officer receive Navi Mumbai Ratna award

The MCHI Navi Mumbai and Youth Foundation Navi Mumbai felicitated J M Mhatre Charitable Organisation for its social service during COVID-19 at a function held at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi on May 27.

Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde felicitated Pritam Mhatre, leader of the opposition at Panvel Municipal Corporation and president of the organization.

The CREDAI-MCHI Navi Mumbai Unit distributed the "Navi Mumbai Ratna Award 2022" to people who did significant work during the COVID period. Mhatre was honored with "Navi Mumbai Ratna Award 2022" for his significant work during the Covid period.

In addition, the municipal commissioner of PMC Ganesh Deshmukh, DMC Sachin Pawar, and Health official of PMC Anand Gosavi among others were felicitated on the occasion.

When the country was put under complete lockdown, police, health workers, sanitation workers and others continued their services. They worked selflessly without thinking about their families.

The spokesperson of MCHI said that they are starting Navi Mumbai Ratna and Covid warriors are true heroes to be facilitated. The two organizations will facilitate similar people working for the society every year.