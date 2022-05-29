e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: People should wear masks in districts where COVID-19 cases are increasing, says Rajesh Tope

Instructions have been given to health officials to undertake necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, the minister added.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope | ANI

Residents of the districts which are reporting an increase in daily coronavirus infections should start taking more caution and wear masks, Maharashtra Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, he also noted that though cases have been increasing, very few deaths on account of the virus are being reported.

"The (people living in) districts which are reporting an increase in the daily COVID-19 cases should start taking extra care including wearing of masks. The number of daily cases are on the rise, but it is still under control," he said.

Instructions have been given to health officials to undertake necessary steps to contain the spread of the virus, the minister added.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 529 new cases of coronavirus infection but no virus-related death. The state had recorded 536 new cases and zero deaths the day before.

The mask compulsion was lifted in the state in the beginning of April.

Read Also
Mumbai: One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: People should wear masks in districts where COVID-19 cases are increasing, says Rajesh Tope

RECENT STORIES

AIMIM chief Owaisi: 'If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis'

AIMIM chief Owaisi: 'If India belongs to anyone, it's Dravidians and Adivasis'

Mumbai: One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi

Mumbai: One held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Dindoshi

Thane: Pune woman held for cheating investors of over Rs 1 crore

Thane: Pune woman held for cheating investors of over Rs 1 crore

Kerala: PFI chief Yahiya Tangal says High Court Justices' 'innerwear is saffron'

Kerala: PFI chief Yahiya Tangal says High Court Justices' 'innerwear is saffron'

Free entry for kids at Mumbai International Film Festival

Free entry for kids at Mumbai International Film Festival