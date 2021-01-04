PMC Bank scam case: Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha arrives at ED office in Mumbai

Earlier, Varsha had sought time from the agency till January 5. The agency is probing a case against Varsha for allegedly receiving an interest-free loan of Rs 55 lakh from Madhuri, wife of accused Pravin Raut.

This money was then used to purchase a flat in Dadar. The agency has alleged that the loan amount was acquired from the funds siphoned off from the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case, which has been touted as one of the biggest banking frauds in recent history.

Sanjay Raut has earlier denied all the allegations.

The summons has led to political leaders of the ruling Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking pot-shots against each other, a few even putting up a banner outside the ED’s Mumbai office in Ballard Estate declaring it the Maharashtra branch of the BJP.

The case took a sensational twist on Friday as ED stated that they have provisionally attached properties worth ₹72 crores belonging to Pravin Raut under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the PMC bank scam case. Pravin Raut has been associated with Guruashish Constructions which linked to the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL). Over 73% of PMC bank’s loan exposure was to HDIL, the ED probe revealed.