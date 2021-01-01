PMC Bank scam case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 72 cr belonging to Pravin Raut

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 72 crore belonging to Pravin Raut under PMLA in a PMC Bank loan cheating case.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha had been summoned for her alleged transactions with Pravin Raut's wife. Under scrutiny are loans or dues of Varsha Raut who has sought more time from ED to appear.

Among the transactions which are under scanner is a loan of Rs 55 lakh acquired from one Madhuri Raut, wife of Pravin Raut, who has been associated with Guruashish Constructions which is linked to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

An explanation in this regard is likely to be sought during the questioning. The declaration in Sanjay Raut’s election affidavit also mentions the dues. ED sources stated that there are other transactions that are also under the ambit of the probe.