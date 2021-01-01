PMC Bank scam case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 72 cr belonging to Pravin Raut

The ED has attached properties worth Rs 72 crore belonging to Pravin Raut under PMLA in a PMC Bank loan cheating case.
Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha had been summoned for her alleged transactions with Pravin Raut's wife. Under scrutiny are loans or dues of Varsha Raut who has sought more time from ED to appear.
Among the transactions which are under scanner is a loan of Rs 55 lakh acquired from one Madhuri Raut, wife of Pravin Raut, who has been associated with Guruashish Constructions which is linked to Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).
An explanation in this regard is likely to be sought during the questioning. The declaration in Sanjay Raut’s election affidavit also mentions the dues. ED sources stated that there are other transactions that are also under the ambit of the probe.
Over 73% of PMC Bank’s loan exposure was to HDIL, the ED probe revealed. HDIL’s Sarang Wadhawan and his father Rakesh Wadhawan are also directors in the firm. The Wadhawans are also accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam case.
Earlier, Pravin Raut was arrested by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in February this year in connection with alleged irregularities in a redevelopment project allotted by The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
Sanjay Raut had warned BJP leaders of legal action for linking his family’s name to the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, and Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) scams.
Taking to Twitter, Sanjay Raut wrote: "Suddenly many mini lotus are blooming along with godi media after news of my family receiving ED notice was made public. People are aware that how 'caged parrots' are being released for political vandetta. My family's name is mischievously being linked to PMC and HDIL scam. I challenge them to prove it or face legal action. Enough is enough."
(With inputs from Pratik Salunke)