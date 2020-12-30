'Enough is enough': Sanjay Raut warns BJP leaders of legal action for linking his family's name to PMC-HDIL scam

At a press conference on Monday, Sanjay Raut denied any wrongdoing on his wife's part and said they have been in correspondence with the agency in connection with the case for about a month and a half.

Raut said details regarding the Rs 55-lakh loan transaction have already been submitted to the ED.

"We are middle-class people. My wife had taken a loan from a friend 10 years ago to purchase a house. Details have been given to the Income-Tax (department) and also mentioned in my Raya Sabha affidavit. The ED woke up to this deal after 10 years," the Sena leader told the press conference.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday issued a fresh summon to Raut's wife Varsha and asked her to join the investigation on January 5, 2021 in connection with the PMC Bank scam case.

Varsha Raut did not appear before ED today for questioning into the matter. She had sought time from the agency till January 5, 2021. Sources told news agency ANI that this was the third summons sent to the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP’s wife. She has already skipped two summons citing poor health.

(Inputs from PTI and ANI)