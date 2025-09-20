PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Largest Cruise Terminal In Mumbai, Calls For 'Self-Reliance In Shipping Sector'

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India’s Largest Cruise Terminal In Mumbai | x/@viswaguru1964

Prime minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Mumbai international cruise terminal (MICT), India’s largest cruise terminal at Indira Dock in Mumbai. Developed at a cost of Rs556 crores, MICT is said to have a capacity of berthing five cruise ships simultaneously and accommodate 1 million passengers every year.

Part of ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ Festival

The PM laid the foundation stone of development works worth over Rs34,200 crore on Saturday as a part of ‘Samudra Se Samriddhi’ festival in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar. At the heart of the event, focused on strengthening the maritime sector, was the inauguration of the first-of-its-kind international cruise terminal in Mumbai. Spread across 4.15 lakh sq.ft., MICT is not only the largest cruise terminal in India but one of the largest in Asia, with a daily capacity of accommodating up to 15,000 people.

The terminal is designed to accommodate 300-metres-long vessels with an 11m draft. With 72 immigration counters, the terminal promises to offer a seamless and efficient travel experience for passengers, while also providing parking space for up to 300 vehicles. The design of the terminal reflects a fusion of modern luxury and coastal inspiration. Inside, the lobby opens up to panoramic sea views, with interiors marked by wave-inspired ceiling patterns and marine-themed furnishings. Blue benches, accentuated with orange and red chairs, combine with dynamic lighting effects to create a vibrant atmosphere. The exterior features a massive LED screen, adding to the futuristic look of the facility.

While inaugurating MICT, the PM emphasised that 21st century India views ocean as a major avenue of opportunity and called for independence in the shipping sector. He claimed that India's shipping sector is a major example of the damage caused by flawed policies, recalling India’s history of a leading maritime power and one of the world’s largest shipbuilding hubs. He highlighted that 40% of India’s imports and exports were conducted through domestically build ships, which fell victim to the opposition’s misguided policies that preferred paying freight to foreign vessels, resulting in share of Indian ships to just 5%.

Call for Self-Reliance in Shipping

He highlighted that India pays nearly $75 billion every year to foreign shipping companies for shipping services, which is equivalent to the country’s current defence budget. He informed that over Ra70,000 crores will be invested in various schemes to make India a major maritime power. He added that these schemes will ease financial support for the shipbuilding sector, help shipyards adopt modern technology, and improve design and quality standards.

“India is moving forward with the spirit of global brotherhood and India has no major enemy in the world today, but in true terms, India’s biggest adversary is dependence on other nations. If India is to become a developed nation by 2047, it must become self-reliant, there is no alternative to self-reliance and that all 140 crore citizens must commit to the same resolve- whether it is chips or ships, they must be made in India”, the PM said.

Future Mega Port Project

Additionally, the PM also mentioned about the upcoming Vadhavan Port in Maharashtra, being developed at a cost exceeding ₹75,000 crore, and said that it will rank among the top ten ports in the world.