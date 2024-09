PM Modi To Flag Off Inaugural Runs Of Vande Bharat Trains Connecting Kolhapur, Pune, Hubballi, & Secunderabad On September 16

Image of Vande Bharat Train (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, will flag off the Inaugural run of Vande Bharat Express Trains between Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, and Nagpur-Secunderabad and other destinations in addition to a host of other functions on 16th September.

Inaugural Train no 02001 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express will leave Kolhapur at 4:15 pm on 16th September and reach Pune at 10:40 pm the same day.

Inaugural Train no 02003 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express will leave Pune at 4.15 pm on reach Hubballi at 11:40 pm same day. Both trains will be 8 coaches.

Inaugural Train no 02005 Nagpur- Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will depart Nagpur at 4:15 pm on 16th September and reach Secunderabad at 11:25 pm the same day. This train will be 20 coach

Details of Regular services

Kolhapur-Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly)

Train No. 20673 Kolhapur-Pune Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run every (Thursday, Saturday, and Monday) with effect from 19th September, will leave Kolhapur at 08:15 am and reach Pune at 1:30 pm same day.

Train No. 20674 Pune-Kolhapur Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run every (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) with effect from 18th September 2024, will leave Pune at 2:15 pm and reach Kolhapur at 7:40 pm the same day.

Halts: Miraj, Sangli, Kirloskarwadi, Karad and Satara

Composition: 8 Vande Bharat Coaches

Pune-Hubballi –Pune Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly)

Train No. 20670 Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday with effect from 19th September 2024, will leave Pune at 2:15 pm and reach Hubballi at 10:45 pm the same day.

Train No. 20669 Hubballi-Pune Vande Bharat Express (Tri-weekly) will run every (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) with effect from 18th September 2024, will leave Hubballi at 05:00 am and reach Pune at 1:30 pm the same day.

Halts:, Satara, Sangli, Miraj, Belagavi and Dharwad

Composition: 8 Vande Bharat Coaches

Nagpur-Secunderabad-Nagpur Vande Bharat express (6 days a week)

Train No. 20101 Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week (except Tuesday) with effect from 19th September 2024, will leave Nagpur at 05:00 am and reach Secunderabad at 12:15 noon the same day.

Train No. 20102 Secunderabad- Nagpur Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week (except Tuesday) with effect from 19th September 2024, will leave Secunderabad at 1:00 pm and reach Nagpur at 8:20 pm the same day.

Halts:, Sevagram, Chandrapur, Ballarshah, Ramagundam and Kazipet

Composition: 20 Vande Bharat Coaches

Reservation: Booking for Train No. 20669/20670, Train No. 20673/20674, and Train No. 20101 will commence from 16th September 2024 at all computerized reservation centers and on the www.irctc.co.in website.

For detailed halts, and timings of special trains please visit www.enquiryindianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.