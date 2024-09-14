Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested | X/@zoo_bear

Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express during its trial run in Chhattisgarh. The incident reportedly occurred as the train, which is scheduled to operate between Durg in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was en route from Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officially flag off the train on Monday.

Details On Damages To The Train

The stone-pelting occurred at the Bagbahara railway station, damaging the multi-layered windows of three coaches. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The damaged coaches were identified as C2-10, C4-1, and C9-78.

The accused, all residents of Bagbahara, were identified as Shiv Kumar Baghel, Devendra Kumar, Jeetu Pandey, Sonwani, and Arjun Yadav. A case has been filed against them under the Railways Act, 1989. The authorities acted swiftly in arresting the suspects, ensuring the safety of the train and passengers during its official launch.

This Vande Bharat train is one of several to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. In addition to the Durg-Visakhapatnam route, Modi is set to flag off India’s first Vande Metro train, which will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Additionally, a 20-coach Vande Bharat train will be introduced on the Varanasi-Delhi route, marking the largest train of its kind in the country.

Other Vande Bharat Trains Set To Be Launched

Other new Vande Bharat trains will be launched on various routes, including Tatanagar to Patna, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Pune to Hubballi. These developments are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway system and enhance travel convenience for citizens across the country.

Despite the minor disruption caused by the stone-pelting, the incident has not affected the schedule of the upcoming launches, and the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express has continued without further issues.