 Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested

Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested

The stone-pelting occurred at the Bagbahara railway station, damaging the multi-layered windows of three coaches. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The damaged coaches were identified as C2-10, C4-1, and C9-78.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested | X/@zoo_bear

Five individuals have been arrested for allegedly pelting stones at the Vande Bharat Express during its trial run in Chhattisgarh. The incident reportedly occurred as the train, which is scheduled to operate between Durg in Chhattisgarh and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was en route from Visakhapatnam on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to officially flag off the train on Monday.

Details On Damages To The Train

The stone-pelting occurred at the Bagbahara railway station, damaging the multi-layered windows of three coaches. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The damaged coaches were identified as C2-10, C4-1, and C9-78.

The accused, all residents of Bagbahara, were identified as Shiv Kumar Baghel, Devendra Kumar, Jeetu Pandey, Sonwani, and Arjun Yadav. A case has been filed against them under the Railways Act, 1989. The authorities acted swiftly in arresting the suspects, ensuring the safety of the train and passengers during its official launch.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested
Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before Flagging Off By PM Modi; 5 Arrested
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
Vietnam: Typhoon Yagi Continues To Wreak Havoc, Leaving 254 Dead & 82 Missing; Visuals Surface
'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His Lok Kalyan Marg Residence, Shares Heartwarming Video
'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His Lok Kalyan Marg Residence, Shares Heartwarming Video
Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Says 'Its Parents' Responsibility To Set Discipline At Home'; Know If His Statement Is Applicable In Real Life
Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy Says 'Its Parents' Responsibility To Set Discipline At Home'; Know If His Statement Is Applicable In Real Life

This Vande Bharat train is one of several to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. In addition to the Durg-Visakhapatnam route, Modi is set to flag off India’s first Vande Metro train, which will run between Bhuj and Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Additionally, a 20-coach Vande Bharat train will be introduced on the Varanasi-Delhi route, marking the largest train of its kind in the country.

Other Vande Bharat Trains Set To Be Launched

Other new Vande Bharat trains will be launched on various routes, including Tatanagar to Patna, Nagpur to Secunderabad, Kolhapur to Pune, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Pune to Hubballi. These developments are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway system and enhance travel convenience for citizens across the country.

Despite the minor disruption caused by the stone-pelting, the incident has not affected the schedule of the upcoming launches, and the trial run of the Vande Bharat Express has continued without further issues.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before...

Chhattisgarh: Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express, Windows Of 3 Coaches Damaged Days Before...

'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His...

'Symbol Of Light On Its Forehead': PM Modi Welcomes Arrival Of New Family Member 'Deepjyoti' At His...

DRDO Successfully Conducts 1st Phase Of Field Firing Trials Of Indian Light Tank 'Zorawar'; Visuals...

DRDO Successfully Conducts 1st Phase Of Field Firing Trials Of Indian Light Tank 'Zorawar'; Visuals...

Haryana: HDFC Bank Manager, Cashier Die After SUV Gets Submerged In Rainwater-Filled Underpass In...

Haryana: HDFC Bank Manager, Cashier Die After SUV Gets Submerged In Rainwater-Filled Underpass In...

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Leaders Across Political Spectrum Pay Tribute To CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury

Delhi: Sonia Gandhi, Leaders Across Political Spectrum Pay Tribute To CPI(M) Leader Sitaram Yechury