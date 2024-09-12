Viral Video Shows Man Smashing Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Express; Here's The Truth

A well-dressed young man is seen using a hammer to break the glass of the train | Screengrab from X video/ @MeghUpdates

A 14- second video showing a man breaking the window glass of a parked Vande Bharat train has gone viral across social media platforms. Posted by Megh Updates on 'X' (formerly Twitter) at 12:24 p.m. on September 10th, the video has accumulated over 900,000 views and has been shared more than 6,000 times. It is also circulating widely on Facebook and other social media channels.

In the video, a well-dressed young man is seen using a hammer to break the glass of the train, which appears to be parked in a pit line. According to sources, Its seems this is the part of a routine maintenance process. An official, who requested anonymity, clarified that breaking the glass is a standard procedure for replacing the glass panels on the Vande Bharat Express, allowing for the installation of new ones.

Despite this explanation, confusion persists. Spokespersons from both Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) have confirmed that the video does not pertain to their respective zones. Efforts by FPJ to contact the Railway Board’s information director for further clarification have so far been unsuccessful.

The incident has sparked significant discussion among railway industry professionals and social media users. Some view the video as depicting a normal maintenance procedure, while others are calling for an investigation and possible disciplinary action if any irregularities are found.

Industry stakeholders are urging the Railway Board to issue an official statement to address the concerns and provide clarity on the matter. The call for transparency is driven by the widespread circulation of the video and the varying interpretations it has inspired among viewers.

A frequent commuter and fan of Vande Bharat trains stated, 'The railway authorities need to issue an official clarification on this matter.