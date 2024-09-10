Viral Video Shows Man Breaking Window Pane Of Vande Bharat Train With Hammer Amid Rise In Sabotage Incidents

@MeghUpdates

Amid a rise in sabotage incidents of passenger trains in many parts of the country, a video has now gone viral on social media showing a man breaking the window pane of a Vande Bharat Train with a hammer. However, as of now, it is not clear where and when the incident took place.

The X user @GanKanchi who posted the video on the microblogging site wrote, "Mysterious man who smashes Vande Bharat train with hammer. Does anyone know where this happened and what the incident was?"

Meanwhile, as the video went viral, netizens demanded strict action against the accused.

One X user @Ayushman2251187 in a post wrote, "Arrest him."

@crazyy4x said, "Should be arrested immediately."

"He should be tied to the same train," wrote @ShineHamesha.

One user @s007mukherjee1 went to the extent of saying, "Capital punishment required."

"Should be arrested asap! what the hell is happening," wrote @RiddhimaVarsh17.

@uma_shiva32 wrote, "How sick. Extremely strict punishment is to be imposed on him."

X user claims train was under repair

Amid the demand from the netizens to arrest the culprit, an X user @mystyx_7 claimed that the train seen in the video was not at the platform but at a service station. He said that the man was smashing the glass window "because they needed replacement"

"Train is in the Coach Care Centre not at the platform.. He is smashing the glass because they need to replace it.. He's just the worker for the Contractor assigned to replace the glass window.."

The video is going viral at a time when many incidents of train sabotage have been reported across the country.

On Tuesday an attempt was made to derail a loaded goods train was made in Rajasthan's Ajmer district by putting two cement blocks on tracks of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, railway officials said on Tuesday.

Rajasthan: In Ajmer, a conspiracy to derail a train on the Phulera-Ahmedabad route was foiled when miscreants placed 70 kg cement blocks on the track between Saradhna and Bangar Gram stations.



The goods train did hit the blocks between Saradhna and Bangad stations on Sunday night but nothing untoward occurred, they said.

"Some miscreants put two cement blocks on tracks on the dedicated freight corridor on Sunday. A goods train hit these," a North Western Railway official said and added the incident happened on the corridor's Phulera-Ahmedabad stretch.

On Monday, an attempt to derail the Bhiwani-Prayagraj Kalindi Express was made in Kanpur by placing an LPG cylinder on tracks, along with a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. Earlier, a bid was made to derail the Ahmedabad-Jodhpur Vande Bharat express in Rajasthan's Pali district.

🚨Conspiracy to overturn Kalindi Express late night in Kanpur.

Talking about the Ajmer incident, a Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) official said a case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.

"The incident occurred on Sunday night. The train's guard informed the control room, and a team of officials along with RPF personnel reached the spot and found the blocks. Movement of trains was not affected. A case was registered by the local police and the matter is under investigation," Deputy GM (Security) DFCC Chitresh Joshi said. He said that it was first such incident on the Western Corridor.