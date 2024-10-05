PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC | File Images

Mumbai: As the mega city Mumbai prepares for the inauguration of Metro Line 3 at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an important advisory for citizens to avoid potential travel disruptions. With a large turnout of VVIPs and the general public expected at the event, traffic congestion around BKC is anticipated. In light of this, commuters are urged to plan their journeys ahead and consider alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory

In a recent post on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police advised residents to avoid travelling through BKC during the ceremony and opt for other routes. The event is expected to draw a huge number of attendees, leading to increased congestion in the area. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce delays during the Metro Line 3 flagging-off ceremony.

In view of flagging off ceremony of Mumbai Metro line 3 at BKC , in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend it.



The post read, "In view of the flagging-off ceremony of Mumbai Metro Line 3 at BKC in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend. To avoid inconvenience, citizens are requested to opt for an alternate route while travelling to BKC."

About PM Modi's Maharashtra Visit

The event will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Maharashtra to launch a series of development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore. His day will begin with a visit to Washim, where he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum and offer prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple. The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj.

Further Programs In Thane & Mumbai

Later, in Thane, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at Rs 32,800 crore. In Mumbai, he will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of the Metro Line 3, a project costing around Rs 14,120 crore. At 6 pm, from BKC Metro station, the Prime Minister will flag off a metro service that will run from BKC to Aarey JVLR. He is also expected to take a ride between the BKC and Santacruz metro stations.