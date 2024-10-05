 PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

Mumbai Traffic Police advised residents to avoid travelling through BKC during the ceremony and opt for other routes. The event is expected to draw a huge number of attendees, leading to increased congestion in the area.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 05, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC | File Images

Mumbai: As the mega city Mumbai prepares for the inauguration of Metro Line 3 at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Saturday, the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an important advisory for citizens to avoid potential travel disruptions. With a large turnout of VVIPs and the general public expected at the event, traffic congestion around BKC is anticipated. In light of this, commuters are urged to plan their journeys ahead and consider alternative routes to minimise inconvenience.

Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Advisory

In a recent post on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), the Mumbai Traffic Police advised residents to avoid travelling through BKC during the ceremony and opt for other routes. The event is expected to draw a huge number of attendees, leading to increased congestion in the area. The advisory aims to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce delays during the Metro Line 3 flagging-off ceremony.

In view of flagging off ceremony of Mumbai Metro line 3 at BKC , in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend it.

To avoid inconvenience, citizens are requested to opt for an alternate route while travelling to BKC.#MTPTrafficUpdates

— Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) October 5, 2024

The post read, "In view of the flagging-off ceremony of Mumbai Metro Line 3 at BKC in the afternoon, a large number of VVIPs & citizens are expected to attend. To avoid inconvenience, citizens are requested to opt for an alternate route while travelling to BKC."

FPJ Shorts
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'For The Sake Of Showing Off': Mohammed Shami's Ex-Wife Levels Serious Allegations On Team India Cricketer On Meeting Their Daughter
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
'Vikas Sethi Signed Film With Deepak Tijori 8 Days Before He Passed Away': Late Actor's Wife Jhanvi On Their Financial Difficulties & More
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Veteran Telugu Actor Rajendra Prasad's 38-Year-Old Daughter Gayatri Dies Due To Heart Attack In Hyderabad
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed
Rajasthan Dy CM Premchand Bairwa's Son Faces RTO Action Over Viral Video Making Reel With Police Escort; Check Details On Penalty Imposed

About PM Modi's Maharashtra Visit

The event will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Maharashtra to launch a series of development projects worth over Rs 56,000 crore. His day will begin with a visit to Washim, where he will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum and offer prayers at the Jagdamba Mata temple. The Prime Minister will also pay tribute to Sant Sevalal Maharaj and Sant Ramrao Maharaj.

Read Also
PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...
article-image

Further Programs In Thane & Mumbai

Later, in Thane, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for development projects valued at Rs 32,800 crore. In Mumbai, he will inaugurate the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of the Metro Line 3, a project costing around Rs 14,120 crore. At 6 pm, from BKC Metro station, the Prime Minister will flag off a metro service that will run from BKC to Aarey JVLR. He is also expected to take a ride between the BKC and Santacruz metro stations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

PM Modi In Mumbai: Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Metro 3 Inauguration Ceremony In BKC

Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Details...

Maharashtra: 29-Km Long Thane Integral Ring Metro To Have 22 Stations; Know Routes, Project Details...

NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

NIA Raids At Multiple Locations In Maharashtra; Several Detained In Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna & Malegaon

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

PM Modi To Launch Metro Line In Mumbai, Lay Foundation Stones Of Infrastructure Projects In...

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges

Bhiwandi Fire: Warehouse Goes Down In Massive Flames, Video Emerges