Plea in Bombay HC to declare government employees' strike over old pension scheme as illegal

A plea has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking to declare a recent strike by government employees as illegal.

The government employees are on strike demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

The High Court has asked the government pleader to seek instructions and inform the court by Friday.

Even after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s appeal, state government employees’ unions continued their protest for the second consecutive day, refusing to engage with the state government committee.

This stalemate could lead to the state government taking action against employees.

On Monday, Shinde announced a panel comprising senior bureaucrats to look into the demand of the state government employees to revert to the OPS.

Strike over Old Pension Scheme

Lakhs of Maharashtra government employees have gone on an indefinite strike, demanding the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The strike has disrupted services, including those in state-run hospitals, a day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the formation of a committee to investigate the demand.

Paramedics working in state-run hospitals, sanitation workers, and teachers have also joined the strike, which comes as board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are underway.

Outside government buildings and hospitals, employees chanted slogans such as "Only one mission, restore old pension."