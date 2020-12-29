'Play it pretty safe, leave party before 11:' Mumbai Police tells citizens ahead of New Year celebrations

According to reports, Mumbai Police will use drones and deploy over 40,000 personnel in the city to maintain law and order, and prevent any untoward incidents on New Year's Eve.

The Maharashtra government has already placed restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5.

Earlier, Joint Commissioner of police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil had said that in view of the night curfew, New Year celebrations can be held before 11 pm, but after that strict action will be taken against those violating prohibitory orders.

Hotels, restaurants and other recreational establishments have been asked to down their shutters at 11 pm sharp and action will be taken against owners who violate the norm, he said.

"As per the night curfew orders, gathering of more than five persons is prohibited. We don't have any problem if people step out with their families or in groups of four or less," Nangre Patil said.

Despite these restrictions, people may gather at Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu, Gorai and Madh Island areas in small groups of less than four people from evening onwards, but the police will not allow crowding at these places, he further added.

Adequate police security will be in place at these locations, he said, adding that parties on boats and terraces are also not permitted.

(Inputs from PTI)