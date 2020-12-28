Party plans on New Year's Eve? Check out Mumbai Police's guidelines in view of COVID-19

The Mumbai Police on Monday released a list of guidelines ahead of the New Year's Eve. The Maharashtra government has already imposed a night curfew in all municipal corporation areas, which will be followed on December 31 as well. The Mumbai Police has stated that Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, will be imposed in the city.

The Mumbai Police added that hotels, resorts and restaurants will not be allowed to hold parties on December 31 and January 1. The cops will also keep a keen check on drunk drivers on the New Year's Eve. The police are all set to increase patrolling in several areas, and drones cameras will also be installed across the city.

According to a Times Now report, additional forces will be deployed. Nine additional platoons will be stationed with 600 home guards. Riot control platoons will also be deployed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra cabinet minister and the guardian minister of Mumbai Aslam Sheikh have instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police on Monday to stay vigilant and implement COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions strictly on the New Year eve.

Speaking to ANI, Aslam Sheikh said, "We have instructed BMC and Mumbai Police officials to take strict action against those who flout social distancing norms or violate night curfew rules."

The Maharashtra government has on Monday also issued an advisory for the New Years Eve. The government has advised people to celebrate the New Years Eve at home in a simple manner. They have urged people not to congregate at beaches, parks and public places to bid farewell to 2020. Instead, the government said that people must adhere to social distancing and focus on wearing masks in public.