Maha govt issues advisory for New Year's Eve: Check out full list of guidelines

After imposing a night curfew across the state in the wake of a new coronavirus strain detected in the United Kingdom (UK), Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has now issued an advisory for the New Years Eve.

The government has advised people to celebrate the New Years Eve at home in a simple manner. They have urged people not to congregate at beaches, parks and public places to bid farewell to 2020. Instead, the government said that people must adhere to social distancing and focus on wearing masks in public.

Here are the full list of guidelines:

1. Even though there is no day-long curfew on December 31, 2020, citizens should celebrate the New Year at home in a simple manner.

2. On December 31, the citizens should not gather in larger numbers at beach, gardens or even on the roads. Instead, special attention should be paid to ensure that there is social distancing in public places and everyone uses masks and sanitizers.

3. On December 31, people gather at the Gateway of India, Marine Lines, Girgaum Chowpatty, Juhu Chowpatty and other spots in the major cities in the state. However, this year due to pandemic citizens should take extra care of their health.

4. Citizens over the age of 60 and children under the age of ten are advised to avoid going out.

5. Religious/cultural events and processions should not be organized on the occasion of New Year's Eve.

6. On the first day of the new year, most of the citizens go to religious places. Meanwhile, social distancing must be followed. Also, the concerned authority should take appropriate precautionary measures from the point of view of health and hygiene of the citizens.

7. Fireworks should not be set off. Citizens must strictly adhere to noise pollution regulations.