Pipeline burst leads to water supply cut

The MIDC water pipeline between Palava city and Kalyanphata burst during the late last night caused supply cut in the nearby areas. The officials of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) reached the spot to carry out the repair work and restore the supply.

"The pipeline burst was reported at around midnight on Sunday and repair work started immediately. However, as it was a major burst, it led to waterlogging in the area causing obstacle to set machineries at spot for repair works, said a senior official of MIDC engineering department, Thane.

The pipeline located between at Shildaighar, between Palava city and Kalyanphata supplies water to Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai.

"The burst led to disruption in water supply in Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai areas. Team deployed at the spot is expected to complete the repair work by Tuesday morning," added MIDC official.