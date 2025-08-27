PIL In Bombay HC Over Delay In Naming Navi Mumbai International Airport

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) | X

The prolonged delay by the Union Government in finalizing the official name of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has now reached the Bombay High Court in the form of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Petitioner’s Argument

The PIL, filed by Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha through its president Vikas Parshuram Patil, argues that the Centre’s alleged inaction despite a clear resolution from the Maharashtra Cabinet and the passage of a bill in both houses of the state legislature amounts to a violation of public trust and principles of good governance.

Confusion Over Naming

“There remains a lot of uncertainty and confusion about the naming of the airport even as operations are expected to commence soon. The PIL is intended to get the authorities to act and provide clarity,” said Patil.

State Government’s Approval

The petitioner highlights that the State Government had formally approved the name “Lokneta D.B. Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport” in July 2022, following strong public demand and recognition of Patil’s role in securing the rights of project-affected people (PAPs).

Centre Yet to Act

The naming proposal was duly forwarded to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation but remains pending with no official communication.

Public Frustration Rising

The petition warns that the delay has created frustration among local communities, particularly the Agri-Koli community and PAPs, and could lead to public unrest.

Political Angle

It also notes that the issue has become politically charged, with parties attempting to exploit public sentiment for electoral advantage.

Doctrine of Legitimate Expectation

Citing the doctrine of legitimate expectation and the public trust doctrine, the PIL argues that citizens have a rightful expectation that the government act promptly on such matters of regional importance.

Read Also Navi Mumbai Hosts Patriotic Mini Mela For Neurodivergent Children On Independence Day

Airport Nearing Completion

The petitioner stresses that the matter is urgent, given that the airport is nearing operational readiness and the absence of a finalized name undermines public trust.

Relief Sought

The PIL seeks a writ of mandamus directing the Union Government to take an expeditious, time-bound decision on the naming of the airport, calling the issue one of “profound public interest.”