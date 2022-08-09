e-Paper Get App

Phone tapping case: Mumbai Police seeks Centre’s nod to prosecute IPS Rashmi Shukla

According to the complaint, the phones of Khadse, who was then with the BJP, were kept under surveillance for two months.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police have told a court here that they have sought the central government’s nod to prosecute IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in an alleged phone tapping case | PTI File Photo

The Mumbai Police have told a court here that they have sought the central government’s nod to prosecute IPS officer Rashmi Shukla in an alleged phone tapping case.

The Colaba police in Mumbai are conducting a probe into the case and had filed a charge sheet against Shukla in April this year.

However, the magistrate court presiding over the case, is yet to take cognisance of the charge sheet in the absence of sanction to prosecute Shukla.

On August 6, the police told the court that they have sought sanction from the Centre under relevant provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) in the case against Shukla.

The sanction from competent authorities under Section 197 of the CrPC is required to prosecute public servants if the alleged act committed is directly concerned with the official duty.

The charge sheet, running into more than 700 pages, contains statements of at least 20 people, including Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, whose phones were allegedly tapped illegally when Shukla headed the Maharashtra State Intelligence Department. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Shukla under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Colaba police station on the complaint of an additional commissioner of police (special branch).

According to the complaint, the phones of Khadse, who was then with the BJP, were kept under surveillance for two months.

Similarly, Raut’s phones were under illegal surveillance when talks were underway between the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP for the formation of government in Maharashtra after the 2019 Assembly polls, police claimed.

Shukla is currently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.

Read Also
Mumbai civic body completes water pipeline tunnelling four months before target
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiPhone tapping case: Mumbai Police seeks Centre’s nod to prosecute IPS Rashmi Shukla

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: CM says govt committed to people's welfare

IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra

IMD issues 'red alert' for Konkan, Vidarbha, north-central Maharashtra

PM Modi's assets worth Rs 2.23 cr - 4 gold rings, no vehicle, land holding donated

PM Modi's assets worth Rs 2.23 cr - 4 gold rings, no vehicle, land holding donated

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

Nitish dumps BJP again; Tejashwi welcomes him; BJP says people of Bihar betrayed

70-year-old former soldier became father through IVF in Rajasthan's Alwar

70-year-old former soldier became father through IVF in Rajasthan's Alwar