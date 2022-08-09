Mumbai civic body completes water pipeline tunnelling four months before target (Representative Image) |

To improve water supply in eastern suburbs, especially in Parel, Wadala, Antop Hill, Mahim, Kurla and Byculla, the BMC has decided to lay a 9.8-km-long water pipeline network from Chembur's Amar Mahal to Parel.

The civic body has already started digging the tunnel from Amar Mahal to Parel; tunneling will be done in two phases. The first phase will cover Hedgewar garden of Amar Mahal to Pratiksha nagar, Wadala while the second phase has been planned from Wadala to Parel.

According to the BMC, they completed 4.3-km-long first phase of excavation of tunneling work on Monday. The work was expected to be completed within 14 months but the excavation was done four months before the set target.

The excavation work of the first phase started from October 8, 2021. On August 4, a tunnel boring machine (TBM) was excavated last few meters. The second phase of excavation will start in the next two months as the TBM needs to be turned 8 degrees for the new digging.

The BMC has claimed that 34 per cent of the total project has been completed. The entire project will be wrapped by April, 2026.