Mumbai Guide: 7 Types Of Maharashtrian Style Modaks Served During Ganesh Utsav

By: Manasi Kamble | August 22, 2025
Ukadiche Modak: This is the most traditional and beloved Maharashtrian modak, which is a steamed sweet dumpling. The soft, delicate outer shell is made from a steamed rice flour dough and filled with a sweet mixture of freshly grated coconut and jaggery, often enhanced with cardamom.
Chocolate Modak: A modern and popular twist on the traditional sweet, chocolate modaks are a favorite among children and chocolate lovers. The outer shell can be made from a mix of chocolate and other ingredients, or the modak itself can be stuffed with a rich chocolate ganache or a chocolate-infused coconut filling.
Mawa Modak: These rich and creamy modaks are made from khoya (evaporated milk solids) and sugar, which makes them dense and luxurious. They are often molded without a filling and are commonly flavored with saffron, cardamom, or pistachios, offering a truly decadent experience.
Fried Modak: A popular and indulgent alternative to the steamed modak, these are made from a wheat flour or *maida* dough and deep-fried until golden and crispy. This preparation gives them a longer shelf life and a satisfying crunch, all while retaining the classic sweet coconut-jaggery filling.
Representative image | Canva
Rava Modak: This type of modak uses semolina (rava) for the outer shell, giving it a slightly grainy yet delightful texture. The semolina is roasted and combined with milk and sugar to form the dough, which can then be filled with the traditional coconut-jaggery mix or a dry fruit filling.
Peda Modak: Shaped like a modak but with the texture of a soft *peda*, these are made from a milk-based dough with powdered sugar and flavored with cardamom or saffron. They are known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture and a simple yet rich milky flavor.
Dry Fruit Modak: For a healthier and naturally sweet option, dry fruit modaks are a fantastic choice. They are typically made from a no-cook mixture of ground dates, figs, and various nuts like almonds, cashews, and pistachios, which are then pressed into a modak mold for a nutritious treat.
