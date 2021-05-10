Phone tapping case: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla to record statement with Mumbai Police after May 15

Mumbai: Following the order of the Bombay High Court allowing Mumbai Police to record statement of Indian Police Service officer Rashmi Shukla in Hyderabad, in connection with the phone tapping case, Shukla has informed the Mumbai Police to visit Hyderabad after May 15 since a lockdown is currently imposed in the city.

"Kindly, convey your convenient date and time after May 15 (as there is imposition of lockdown) for your team's proposed visit to Hyderabad. You are requested to at least intimate convenient date at least three working days in advance to enable me to adjust my work schedule accordingly," Shukla had stated in her response to the Mumbai police.

Maharashtra government on Thursday last had informed the HC that it was willing to send a police team to Hyderabad to video record the statement of Shukla in connection with the FIR registered against unknown persons over ‘leaking’ her confidential report on alleged politician-police nexus on transfers and postings. The state further had told the court that it would not arrest Shukla before the next date of the hearing of the matter before the court.