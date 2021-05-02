Phone tapping case: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla fears arrest after Mumbai Police summons her, moves Telangana HC

In her petition, Shukla has stated that the investigation of the case had been undertaken to harass her out of political vendetta and that there was apprehension of her being arrested since the said issue was politically motivated against her. “The alleged contention of the police is that I am holding confidential documents with me and there is an apprehension that the police on my appearance in person may issue a notice to me and try to apprehend me in the false case. As the matter of fact, I have handed over all the confidential documents and electronic devices like pen drive etc to my successor, as a part of charge on September 02, 2020. It is further respectfully submitted that I have acted upon as compliance of my services and duties in good faith. There is political vendetta against me. And if my apprehension shall come true and I am been arrested wherein my deputation of Central government and my services will be put under suspension and hardship which shall be jeopardised,” the petition stated.

Shukla did not respond to calls and messages.

The cyber department had, on April 26, issued summons to Shukla, currently posed in Hyderabad, asking her to appear before the BKC Cyber department on April 28 by 11am in connection with an offence registered in the phone-tapping matter.

Replying to the summons a day after through email, Shukla had expressed her inability to appear before the department due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She had also requested that the questionnaire be sent to her, to avoid any delay in the investigation.