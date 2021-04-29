Mumbai Police sends second summons to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Mumbai: Mumbai Police on Thursday issued second summons to IPS officer and CRPF special director general Rashmi Shukla asking her to record her statement in Mumbai on May 3 in a phone tapping case. Shukla was earlier summoned to record her statement on April 28 and she informed that won't be able to come citing the COVID-19 pandemic and work as reasons. Instead, she had demanded that a questionnaire be sent to her so that she could reply.

Joint commissioner of police, Niket Kaushik confirmed that another summons has been issued to Shukla on Thursday.

The cyber cell had on Monday issued summons to Shukla, currently posed in Hyderabad, asking her to appear before the BKC Cyber department on Wednesday by 11 am. The cyber cell had issued summons to Shukla at her residence in Hyderabad in connection with the case of alleged illegal phone tapping.

Replying to the summons on Tuesday via email, Shukla had expressed her inability to appear before the department due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official said.