People from other states might disturb law and order situation in state: Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra Home Department on Tuesday said the intelligence has received reports that people from other states might come to Maharashtra to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

The home department's alert comes in the wake of the ongoing issue - Hanuman Chalisa and loudspeaker row.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra police chief Rajnish Seth today said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against MNS leader Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers atop mosques.

Notices under section 149 of CrPC (preventing cognizable offences) have been issued to over 13,000 persons, he said.

"Aurangabad CP is looking into the speech. He will take whatever legal action that is needed," Seth told reporters, two days after Thackeray, at a rally in Aurangabad, called for "silencing" loudspeakers from the mosques from May 4.

In the Aurangabad rally, Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

Earlier on Tuesday, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief's deadline.

"Maharashtra police are capable of handling any kind of law-and-order situation. SRPF and Home Guards have been deployed in the state," Seth said.

"I appeal everyone to maintain peace," he added.

Seth said police are prepared to maintain law and order in the state and stern action will be taken against anyone seeking to disturb communal harmony.

Leave of all police personnel has been cancelled, he said.

Police are fully prepared to tackle the situation in the state and have been given clear instructions to take stern action against those creating trouble, he said.

