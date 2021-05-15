’Peddling lies and propaganda are their weapons': Congress' Sachin Sawant hits back at BJP over Devendra Fadnavis' letter to Sonia Gandhi

Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra, has attacked the BJP terming it a party of super spreaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah (seen in West Bengal) blaming every other for the crisis their govt failed to handle. BJP cannot think beyond political opportunism and power and is completely unconcerned towards the plight of people.

Congress, in its response to the letter written by leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis to the party chief Sonia Gandhi questioning Mumbai Model on alleged fudging of data, claimed that it reflects his training from RSS of dichotomy, hypocrisy and double-speak- a perfect example of pot calling kettle black.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant in a series of tweets has slammed BJP and Fadnavis for criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on corona management while neglecting the deteriorating pandemic situation in the BJP ruled states. ‘’Peddling lies and propaganda are their weapons. As far as vaccines to Maharashtra is concerned,’’ he said.