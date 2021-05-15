Devendra Fadnavis should show courage to write a letter to PM Modi who is making India a cemetery: Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress President Nana Patole has slammed the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis saying he should show the courage to write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is making the country a cemetery. Fadnavis’ letter to the Congress President Sonia Gandhi on failure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the corona management was his poor attempt to cover up Modi’s sins.

‘’The Modi government has failed miserably in handling the Corona crisis because it did not take Corona seriously. Congress leader Rahulji Gandhi had warned on February 12, 2020 that there would be a crisis like the Corona Tsunami but the BJP leaders from Modi to Devendra Fadnavis ignored it saying that we do not take them seriously. As a result, more than 4 lakh corona patients and more than 4,000 deaths are taking place in the country every day. This is due to the ego and greed of the BJP government at the Center,’’ alleged Patole in his response to Fadnavis’s letter.

Patole said that Corona was a national calamity and the Modi government had taken all the power in this regard with the Centre and left the states alone. ‘’Modi does not have a concrete policy. The media around the world is showing that there is no place for cremation in the Prime Minister's Varanasi constituency. Modi's arbitrariness has caused more unrest in India than in 70 years,’’ he claimed.