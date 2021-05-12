Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to give frontline worker status to journalists

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday demanded that journalists, photographers, and camerapersons be included in the frontline workers category.
When 12 state governments from our country can declare journalists as the frontline workers why can’t the Maharashtra government, Devendra Fadnavis has asked in a letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
"Various organizations representing media persons have made similar demands but the state government has not taken a decision. A lot many journalists have lost their lives while working in the pandemic period. Many journalists lodged their protests through an online agitation recently. Once they are recognised as frontline workers, they will get prioritised in the vaccination drive,” Fadnavis has said.
Meanwhile, cabinet members such as Balasehb Thorat, Dilip Walse-Patil, Nawab Malik from the Maha Vikas Aghadi government have also made a similar demand.